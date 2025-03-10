US Coast Guard Academy Censors ‘Climate Change’ From Its Curriculum

Psychopath Trump, by his actions and orders, makes it clear that he doesn’t believe climate change is real, and using his foying monkeys, he is doing everything in his power to cripple America’s response to this ongoing disaster. Here is the latest proof of what I am saying. If Trump remains President for the next four years, the country will be utterly unprepared so there is going to be years of self-inflicted misery, economic crisis, and death.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy assists a NASA shipborne investigation into climate change in the Chukchi Sea of the Arctic Ocean in 2011. Credit: Kathryn Hansen/NASA

The missions of the U.S. Coast Guard propel its members across changing and sometimes perilous waters, into neighborhoods damaged by ever-more-intense hurricanes and around the melting ice of the Arctic.

But the academy that trains most of the officers of the nation’s sea-going law enforcement and search and rescue force has eliminated “climate change” and related terminology from its curriculum in an effort to conform to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Amy Donahue, the provost and chief academic officer of the academy, confirmed the moves in a statement posted last week on the Coast Guard Academy alumni association’s website. The association said in an online post that it had reached out to her office after receiving “several letters of concern” on how climate policy was playing out at the New London, Connecticut, institution.

Donahue wrote […]