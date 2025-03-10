Trump administration cancels classes at National Fire Academy amid funding freeze

As wildfires consume forests across the United States, the resentful psychopath Americans chose for their President, has just closed the school that teaches fire fighters how to fight these fires (it is a difficult skill set). It is just another example of how the United States is a fundamentally different country than it was four months ago. It is going to take years, maybe decades, to restructure what this maniac and his flying monkeys have destroyed.

Firefighters work to control California fire Credit: npr

The country’s pre-eminent federal fire training academy canceled classes, effective immediately, on Saturday amid the ongoing flurry of funding freezes and staffing cuts by Donald Trump’s administration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that National Fire Academy (NFA) courses had been canceled amid a “process of evaluating agency programs and spending to ensure alignment with Administration priorities”, according to a notice sent to instructors, students and fire departments. Instructors were told to cancel all future travel until further notice.

Firefighters, emergency medical service providers and other first responders from across the country travel to the NFA’s Maryland campus for the federally funded institution’s free training programs.

“The NFA is a powerhouse for the fire service,” said Marc Bashoor, a former Maryland fire chief and West Virginia emergency services director with 44 years of fire safety experience. “It’s not a ‘nice to have’. It is the one avenue we have to bring people from all over the country to learn from and with […]