In American cities all over the country, homelessness is becoming a growing problem. In 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the United States approximately 18 out of 10,000 Americans, or 582,000 people in total, were homeless.. From 2020 to 2022 in 27 out of 50 states, the number of homeless people rose, while in the remaining 23 states and the District of Columbia, it fell. Comparing the U.S. to European democracies, in 2024 the highest rates for lifetime literal homelessness were found in the UK (7.7%) and United States (6.2%), with the lowest rate in Germany (2.4%), and intermediate rates in Italy (4.0%) and Belgium (3.4%). The national survey of homelessness in Norway revealed that there were 3,325 homeless people in 2020. Given that Norway’s population is about 5,400,000 inhabitants, this is equivalent to 0.62 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Credit: Invisible People

A new study from Case Western Reserve University, a nonprofit research university in Ohio, is shedding light on a leading cause of homelessness in America.

Meagan Ray-Novak — a research assistant at the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel School’s Center on Poverty and Community Development — led the research by conducting 40 extensive interviews with people in her community experiencing homelessness.

She says the study challenges outdated assumptions about homelessness.

“We were asking people very broadly what life was like before they became homeless, and what we found is that the majority of the population had actually experienced some type of loss,” Ray-Novak told News 5 Cleveland — a local ABC News outlet.

“Some kind of death, divorce, separation, and caretaking responsibilities that had significantly impacted their ability to stay in their home.”

Ray-Novak went on to explain that the study didn’t just show that grief was a unifying theme for people who were chronically homeless (living unhoused for more than 12 months […]