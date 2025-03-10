Insider poll: The Democratic Party has ‘lost its way’

I agree with this article and the poll it reports on. I think the Democratic Party is a disaster, and I don’t understand why its leaders do not seem to understand why they are failing. What I think the Democratic Party should be doing is putting forward leaders in their 30s and 40s, who are good public speakers who can stand before audiences and say the Party has decided that what they are going to do and focus on is fostering wellbeing at every level of life on planet Earth, and explain what that means and how they are going to do it, in clear explanations that everyone, regardless of IQ can understand. This is not complicated; I could do it, in fact, have done it on dozens of podcasts and conference presentations (Go to my website www.stephanaschwartz.com and you can see some yourself.) The only way forward that is going to get us through what is coming in 2040 is for each American to make every decision they make of the options available the one that is the most compassionate, life affirming, and fostering of wellbeing, and that includes who you vote for.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries arrive to speak with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 12, 2025. Credit: Francis Chung / Politico

Voters still have a sour view of Democrats six weeks after President Donald Trump and Republicans swept into Washington with control of all branches of the federal government, according to a new poll.

A plurality of voters — 40 percent — said the Democratic Party doesn’t have any strategy whatsoever for responding to Trump, according to the survey by the liberal firm Blueprint that was shared first with POLITICO. Another 24 percent said Democrats have a game plan, but it’s a bad one.

A paltry 10 percent said that the party has a solid technique for dealing with Trump. And that’s coming from a Democratic outfit’s survey.

The unsparing findings, issued by a group backed by mega-donor Reid Hoffman, amount to a major rebuke of the party’s approach to the dawn of Trump’s second term. And they come at a […]