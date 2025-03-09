Trump officials escalate fight to take back $20B in climate money

If you have been paying even the slightest attention, you must realize by now that we, in the United States, don’t live in the same country we did four months ago. We live in a country now ruled by a psychopath who is owned and funded by oligarchs, one of whom is dismantling 250 years of democracy and destroying the economy for ordinary people to the benefit of the uber-rich. Under this structure, America is going to do nothing to prepare for the crisis of climate change. What I don’t understand is that the oligarchs don’t seem to understand that the disruption of the balance of the matrix of life on Earth is going to counteract all of what they are planning.

President Donald Trump’s administration is ratcheting up pressure on groups that received $20 billion from a Biden-era climate initiative.

Credit Alex Brandon / AP

The Trump administration has directed nonprofits involved in a $20 billion Biden-era climate initiative to turn over records to the FBI and appear in federal court later this month, according to two people who were granted anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The move marks an escalation in the administration’s effort to claw back the climate money following its assertions that the Environmental Protection Agency had sought to evade oversight by depositing the $20 billion in Citibank accounts in the waning days of President Joe Biden’s term.

The fight is part of a larger power struggle kicked off by President Donald Trump’s attempts to unravel his predecessor’s spending decisions — even when that runs afoul of the actions of previous Congresses and funding that agencies have contractually obligated.

At least two groups that had been awarded shares of the funding through EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund […]