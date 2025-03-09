New Report Shows Working-Class Americans Live 7 Years Fewer Than Rich

I have been telling you for years now something that is very rarely covered by media. Americans have shorter life spans than people in other developed democracies (see SR archive). But the most recent data makes this reality even more grotesque. It shows a linkage between wealth and lifespan, as Senator Bernie Sanders is warning. And beneath that there is a second correlation, that even Sanders does not mention. Working class MAGAt Americans have the shortest lifespan of all.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a press conference with other Senate Democrats on President [Donald] Trump’s proposal to eliminate the Department of Education, in Washington, D.C. on March 6, 2025.

Credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu / Getty

People living in the top 1% of U.S. counties ranked by median household income live on average seven years longer than their counterparts in the bottom 50% of counties, according to a Friday report from Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent representing Vermont and the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

“The massive income and wealth inequality that exists in America today is not just an economic issue, it is literally a matter of life and death,” said Sanders in a Friday statement announcing the report.

What’s more, the stress of living paycheck to paycheck “also leads to higher levels of anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease and poor health,” Sanders argued, in a nod to some of the survey responses included in the analysis.

The analysis echoes […]