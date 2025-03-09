Climate Change Threatens Earth’s Major Crops, Study Finds

Climate change is going to drastically change agriculture, and that is going to cause enormous migrations both internally and internationally. This will, in turn, massively disrupt nations across Earth. And this crisis is coming very quickly. By 2040 humanity will be in crisis.

With global average temperatures expected to continue to rise in the coming decades, scientists have projected that warming will significantly harm global agriculture as it weakens crop yields and disrupts food production. Now, new research finds that warming will disrupt many of Earth’s major crops and harm global crop diversity.

The study, conducted by researchers at Aalto University in Finland and published in the journal Nature Food, analyzed 30 of the world’s most important crops and modeled how climate change is likely to affect their safe climatic space under different potential global warming scenarios.

The researchers found that crops growing at lower latitudes, or closer to the equator, will be hardest hit as those areas continue to get hotter and more arid.

Speaking about global crop diversity, Matti Kummu, the senior author who oversaw the study, said diversity will only decline as temperatures rise.

“If we go beyond two degrees of warming,” he told EcoWatch on a video call, “there are really, really drastic impacts on both the diversity and the available crops, especially in the tropics and equatorial region, where it’s already very vulnerable.”

“The loss of […]