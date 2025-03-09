Big Oil Drops Renewable Goals, Expands Fossil Fuels

Greed is so powerful that it trumps rational thought. Anyone with an IQ larger than their belt size should know that climate change is altering all aspects of the matrix of life on Earth. Yet the carbon energy oligarchs don’t seem to care that they are the source of the problem and will live with the consequences as much as the poor. Their multi-million dollar sanctuary bunkers will not protect them from the coming catastrophe, as they seem to think.

Last week, British Petroleum announced that it was slashing more than $5 billion in planned green energy investments. It was a marked departure from the early 2000s, when the oil giant branded itself as “beyond petroleum,” and even 2020, when the company targeted a 20-fold increase in its renewables portfolio.

“Today, we have fundamentally reset BP’s strategy,” said BP’s CEO, Murray Auchincloss, as part of the most recent announcement. “This is a reset BP, with an unwavering focus on growing long-term shareholder value.”

BP isn’t the only oil giant rolling back its climate commitments. Shell and Norway’s state-controlled Equinor have also made similar moves recently. But, while the news has caught headlines, experts say that the moves will have little impact on the larger renewables industry — and that, from a climate perspective, the companies’ proposed increase in fossil fuel production is much more alarming.

“I don’t see the watering down […]