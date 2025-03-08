The Rise of the Brutal American

As the world watches, “king” Trump is not only destroying our democracy and our economy, he also destroying the reputation of the United States as a trustworthy ally by aligning us with dictators and against NATO. By his actions against Ukraine, this monster is effectively killing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Ukrainians. I think it is very clear that Putin has something he is holding over Trump’s head that Trump is terrified he will reveal. I suspect it is a really embarrassing sex video, but whatever it is, this one man, aided by the MAGAt flying monkeys that serve him in Congress, is changing the fundamental nature of the country. I hope all you Republican voters are happy with what you created.

Credit: Brian Snyder / Reuters

A book festival in Vilnius, meetings with friends in Warsaw, a dinner in Berlin: I happened to be at gatherings in three European cities over the past several days, and everywhere I went, everyone wanted to talk about the Oval Office performance last Friday. Europeans needed some time to process this event, not just because of what it told them about the war in Ukraine, but because of what it told them about America, a country they thought they knew well.

In just a few minutes, the behavior of Donald Trump and J. D. Vance created a brand-new stereotype for America: not the quiet American, not the ugly American, but the brutal American. Whatever illusions Europeans ever had about Americans—whatever images lingered from old American movies, the ones where the good guys win, the bad guys lose, and honor defeats treachery—those are shattered. Whatever fond memories remain of the smiling GIs who marched into European cities in 1945, of the speeches that John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan made at the Berlin Wall, or of the […]