Ontario will tariff electricity going to 3 US states on Monday, premier says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said three states would face tariffs on electricity after a week of President Trump’s swipes at Canada with fluctuating trade policies.
“I love Americans. It’s been 20 years of my life. But in saying that, no, we’re going to put a 25 percent tariff on electricity coming from Ontario to Michigan, New York and Minnesota,” Ford said during a Thursday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown.”
The leader said new tariffs are scheduled to be implemented Monday in an effort to push back on Trump’s international economic measures.
“And isn’t this a shame? It’s an absolute mess. He’s created chaos. He ran on a mandate. The lower cost, lower inflation, create more jobs. It’s the total opposite,” Ford said.
“You know, people are going to be losing their jobs in the U.S. and in Canada, and inflation is happening already,” he added.
Ford said tariffs will only hurt families on […]