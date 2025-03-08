Ontario will tariff electricity going to 3 US states on Monday, premier says

If you live in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York expect your electric bill to go up significantly, because much of your electricity comes from Canada, and Ontario is now responding to the Trump tariffs. But as bad as that is, I think what criminal Trump is doing is far worse than anyone in media is really talking about. I have gotten three emails today from Canadian SR readers telling me that they will not be coming into the United States for any reason, and will not buy anything made in America; and they and their friends and family think Trump is a “madman and a traitor to the partnership that has existed between the U.S. and Canada for centuries.” I agree with them.

Ontario threatens 25% surcharge on energy exported to Michigan, Minnesota, New York Credit: CBS News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said three states would face tariffs on electricity after a week of President Trump’s swipes at Canada with fluctuating trade policies.

“I love Americans. It’s been 20 years of my life. But in saying that, no, we’re going to put a 25 percent tariff on electricity coming from Ontario to Michigan, New York and Minnesota,” Ford said during a Thursday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown.”

The leader said new tariffs are scheduled to be implemented Monday in an effort to push back on Trump’s international economic measures.

“And isn’t this a shame? It’s an absolute mess. He’s created chaos. He ran on a mandate. The lower cost, lower inflation, create more jobs. It’s the total opposite,” Ford said.

“You know, people are going to be losing their jobs in the U.S. and in Canada, and inflation is happening already,” he added.

Ford said tariffs will only hurt families on […]