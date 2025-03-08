Donald Trump Approval Rating: Update for March 6 as Numbers Slide

Americans still don’t get it. They still don’t properly understand what “king” Trump, his Frankenstein Musk, and his flying monkeys in Congress are doing to their lives. The U.S. economy is headed for a recession, prices are going up not down, the nation’s reputation in the world is in the garbage; and if you need medical attention, you may not be able to get it, you may not recover, in fact, you may not survive.

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating currently stands at 48 percent, according to an average calculated by Newsweek, while his disapproval rating also sits at 48 percent.

Why It Matters

Trump’s approval rating is one key indicator of his political strength as he navigates his second term and prepares for future policy battles. A shift in his numbers could influence support from Republican lawmakers, impact his ability to push through his agenda and shape the political landscape heading into the midterm election cycle.

What To Know

According to Newsweek‘s average of the 10 of the most recent numbers from top polls, Trump has a 48 percent approval rating and a 48 percent disapproval rating.

The numbers suggest voters are divided over whether they approve of the job Trump is currently doing, with only marginal differences between his approval and disapproval ratings.

Trump’s highest approval rating over the past 10 days came in two polls conducted by Rasmussen Reports from February 26 to March 4 and CBS News from February 26 to February 28, with 51 percent of respondents approving of the president. In that Rasmussen poll, which was […]