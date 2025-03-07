Plants Are Losing Their Ability to Absorb Carbon Dioxide as Emissions Rise

It hardly gets discussed in social or corporate media, but the breakdown of the matrix of life on Earth is become more pronounced with every passing year. I think, as I describe in the two papers of mine you can download and read, that because we aren’t just not doing enough, under criminal Trump all preparations to counteract climate change have been terminated, that the 2040 humanity altering crisis is becoming ever more inevitable.

Burned trees from the Palisades Fire and dust blown by winds seen from Will Rogers State Park in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 15, 2025. Credit: Apu Gomes / Getty

Our planet’s plants and soils reached the peak of their ability to absorb carbon dioxide in 2008, and their sequestration rate has been falling ever since, according to a new analysis by a father-and-son team in the United Kingdom.

At first, the added carbon led to warmer temperatures, vegetation growth and a longer growing season. Once a tipping point was reached, however, the combination of heat stress, wildfires, drought, flooding, storms and the spread of new diseases and pests led to a reduction in the amount of carbon plants can soak up.

“The rate of natural sequestration of CO2 from the atmosphere by the terrestrial biosphere peaked in 2008. Atmospheric concentrations will rise more rapidly than previously, in proportion to annual CO2 emissions, as natural sequestration is now declining by 0.25% per year,” the authors of the study wrote. “This effect will accelerate climate change and emphasises the close connection between the climate and […]