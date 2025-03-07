Norway fuel giant ‘refuses to fill US forces’ after Trump-Zelensky clash

Trump is destroying a network of strategically important connections that have kept us safe for 80 years. Here is how it is playing out. This trend may seem irrelevant to your life, but it isn’t.

A petrol giant in Norway has announced a ban on fuel sales to all US forces following Donald Trump‘s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, it has been reported.

Norwegian firm Haltbakk Bunkers announced it will stop providing fuel to all American forces in Norway as it declared “No fuel to Americans!”. The firm posted on social media to declare its support for Zelensky as it dealt a hammer blow to US President Trump following the heated spat televised from the Oval Office.

It said: “We have today been witnesses to the biggest s***how ever presented “live on tv” by the current American president and his vice president. Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing tv show. It made us sick. Short and sweet. As a result, we have decided to immediate STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports.

“No Fuel to Americans! We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example. SLAVA UKRAINA”

Owner of the firm Gunnar Gran has told Norwegian maritime news site Kystens Næringsliv that ‘not a litre of fuel’ will be delivered ‘until Trump is […]