Musk, Trump Allies Use Impeachment Threats to Intimidate Federal Judges — What You Need To Know

Criminal Trump, his Frankenstein Musk (or is it the other way round) and the Congressional flying monkeys are encouraging their MAGAt followers to subvert the integrity of the U.S. judicial system — they already have a corrupt majority in the Supreme Court — by encouraging the MAGAts to threaten local judges. This has reached a point where local judges have to be protected and trailed by armed guards. Judges don’t live in special secured houses like the White House, they live in ordinary neighborhoods. Imagine what this is doing to their lives, and the lives of their families. And it is blatantly easy to see why the MAGAts are being encouraged to do this. They are corrupting all three branches of our democracy.

Is Musk the Frankenstein, or is it Trump?

Billionaire Elon Musk in recent weeks has raged in a blizzard of social media posts at federal judges who have ruled against his efforts to disembowel the government and executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

“This evil judge must be fired!” he said last month on his social media platform while sharing a photograph of a judge. “The only way to restore rule of the people in America is to impeach judges,” he said in another post last week.

Trump allies in Congress have followed his lead. Some have called for “corrupt” judges to be removed, while others issued resolutions to impeach at least three federal judges for committing “high crimes and misdemeanors” in impeding Trump: New York District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer and D.C. District Court Judges Amir Ali and John Bates.

The resolutions, made against judges appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents, are almost certainly dead on arrival, as the judicial impeachment process is deliberately rigorous. The House can impeach federal […]