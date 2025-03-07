Global sea ice cover hits record low in February as world continues hot streak

The criminal corruption coup that Trump and his flying monkeys in DOGE and Congress are carrying out with the unacknowledged but real goal of destroying the status and structure of the United States dominates the news — as it should. Yet, as this is happening, the planet-wide climate and water catastrophe that is occurring is hardly getting mentioned. But take notice of what this report says, “Scientists say the current period is likely the warmest the Earth has been for the last 125,000 years.” I predict that within a year, internal migrations, as Americans are forced to move, are going to become a growing issue.

The Arctic has seen record monthly lows since December (Kerem Yücel)

Kerem Yücel/AFP/AFP

Global sea ice cover reached a historic low in February, Europe’s climate monitor said Thursday, with temperatures spiking up to 11C above average near the North Pole as the world continued its persistent heat streak.

Copernicus Climate Change Service said last month was the third hottest February, with planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions stoking global temperatures.

That helped push combined Antarctic and Arctic sea ice cover — ocean water that freezes and floats on the surface — to a record minimum extent of 16.04 million square kilometres on February 7, Copernicus said.

“February 2025 continues the streak of record or near-record temperatures observed throughout the last two years,” said Samantha Burgess of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which runs the Copernicus climate monitor.

“One of the consequences of a warmer world is melting sea ice, and the record or near-record low sea ice cover at both poles has pushed global sea ice cover to an all-time minimum.”

Decreased ice cover has serious impacts over time on weather, people and ecosystems — not just within […]