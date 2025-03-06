Poll on Trump’s 2025 joint address to Congress finds large majority of viewers approve

The fundamental source of the problems with America is Republican frightened, resentful, ignorant Americans. They are the ones who elected this monster, and they are also the ones who are going to be most severely impacted by his greed, corruption, and madness.

A large majority of speech watchers approved of what they heard from President Trump’s joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

The viewership was heavily Republican — historically a president’s party draws more of their own partisans. This was no exception, and they liked what they heard.

This CBS News/YouGov survey interviewed a nationally representative sample of speech watchers immediately following the president’s address to Congress.

Most speech viewers described the president as “presidential, “inspiring” and more “unifying” than “divisive.” A big majority also called it “entertaining.”

Most said Mr. Trump talked a lot about issues they care about.

Most viewers who tuned in say the speech made them feel “hopeful” and “proud.”

The Democrats who did watch mostly described it making them feel “worried,” and for 4 in 10, “angry.”

Coming in, viewers said they wanted to hear about plans for lowering prices, and about two-thirds of those who watched tonight think […]