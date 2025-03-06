‘Not equipped’: Analyst warns the press is sleepwalking through MAGA autocracy

I agree with this article. Had I been a journalist reporting on what passed for criminal Trump State of the Union speech the first thing I would have done is put up a chart listing his lies (essentially almost every sentence that came out from his overly cosmetized face), and then brought in independent experts to explain these lies. The sad reality is, while CNN and even the BBC mentioned a few of the lies and fact-checked them, I have not seen a single journalist or media platform do it in the detail in which it should have been done. The fact is journalists either cannot or choose, or are told, not to properly cover the Trump dismantlement of the U.S. government or the massive corruption that is occurring.

People attend a protest march against U.S. President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park in New York City, U.S., February 22, 2025. Credit: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

The American press is “not equipped” to cover a true authoritarian strongman presidency like President Donald Trump is creating, warned Huffington Post senior White House correspondent S.V. Dáte in a dire analysis Wednesday.

“The Washington, D.C., press corps, used to playing small ball for small exclusives, has been suddenly thrust into a presidential administration that appears hell-bent on transforming our constitutional republic into something entirely different,” wrote Dáte. “For decades, the coin of the realm in political journalism was access. Who you knew determined what you knew, and especially what ‘inside’ information the people you knew were willing to give you.”

That kind of reporting can often lead to big scoops in a political environment where politicians play by the rules and care about norms and democracy. But it’s wholly inadequate for the beast the free press, and the American people at large, now face, he […]