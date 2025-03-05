‘Brain Drain’: Study Shows Workers Fleeing States With Abortion Bans

This is a trend that I find increasingly alarming, and have been predicting since Trump became a candidate for the Presidency again. The U.S. healthcare (read illness profit) system is already the worst in the developed world. But, because of what “king” Trump and his Frankenstein Musk are doing, with the supine acquiescence of the Trump MAGAt (I don’t think the term Republican is appropriate anymore) congressional members, it is going to get much worse. For the reasons described in this report, there is also going to be a growing disparity between the Red and Blue states, particularly for women. Ob/GYN trained physicians, nurses, and medical technicians are leaving Red states, taking their skills with them. I predict that large portions of Red states, most notably in rural areas, are going to become medical deserts where women and girls will be unable to obtain local medical care at all. And, since telemedicine is supposed to end in April, the only alternative for those women and girls to even get minor questions answered is going to be hours of driving, or no care at all.

Protestors demonstrate at the March for Reproductive Rights organized by Women’s March L.A. on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Mario Tama / Getty

Republican lawmakers across the United States are determined to force people who become pregnant to carry their pregnancies to term by passing abortion bans and “fetal personhood” laws, but a new report shows that in many states, they are choosing choosing restrictions on reproductive rights over their states’ workforce.

“Workers are not willing to trade their health and autonomy for a paycheck,” said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) as the group released a report Monday on “brain drain” in states with abortion bans.

The group analyzed a survey of 10,000 adults by Morning Consult and found that 1 in 5 respondents who are planning to have children in the next decade has moved to a new […]