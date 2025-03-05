Analysis Finds Trump Tariffs Will Cost Average US Family $1,600 or More Per Year

“The trade war Trump is igniting will weaken our economy and cause chaos in our marketplace as Americans pay the cost in the form of higher prices on everyday items,” said Rep. Don Beyer.
As U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs took effect on Tuesday, Congressman Don Beyer released a Joint Economic Committee report showing that the policies could cost the average working-class family in the United States at least $1,600 annually.
“The tariffs Trump just imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China will raise costs by up to $2,000 per year for an average American family,” Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement. “The trade war Trump is igniting will weaken our economy and cause chaos in our marketplace as Americans pay the cost in the form of higher prices on everyday items.”
