Analysis Finds Trump Tariffs Will Cost Average US Family $1,600 or More Per Year

I have seen several estimates on what the Trump MAGAt Party’s impact on the economy is going to cost each American household; this one seems the most fact-based. Maybe $1,600 this year is not that much to you, but to millions of U.S. families it is going to have a serious impact. And after the State of the Union remarks, I think this may be an underestimate. We will see.

A car hauler heads to cross the Ambassador Bridge on the first day of President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico on March 4, 2025. Credit: Bill Pugliano / Getty

“The trade war Trump is igniting will weaken our economy and cause chaos in our marketplace as Americans pay the cost in the form of higher prices on everyday items,” said Rep. Don Beyer.

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs took effect on Tuesday, Congressman Don Beyer released a Joint Economic Committee report showing that the policies could cost the average working-class family in the United States at least $1,600 annually.

“The tariffs Trump just imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China will raise costs by up to $2,000 per year for an average American family,” Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement. “The trade war Trump is igniting will weaken our economy and cause chaos in our marketplace as Americans pay the cost in the form of higher prices on everyday items.”

Dean Baker, co-founder and senior economist […]