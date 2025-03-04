Tariffs Could Raise US Car Prices by Up to $12,000

You are about to get another gift from “king” Trump’s coup; the cost of buying a new car, by design, particularly an electric vehicle, is about to skyrocket. There will also be fewer vehicles to choose from. Aren’t you Republican voters happy? You voted for this.

The cost to build a crossover utility vehicle will rise by at least $4,000, while the increase would be three times that for an electric vehicle. Credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg News

Impending tariffs on Canada and Mexico risk driving up U.S. car prices by as much as $12,000, further squeezing consumers and wreaking havoc across the intricate web of automotive supply lines spanning the continent.

The cost to build a crossover utility vehicle will rise by at least $4,000, while the increase would be three times that for an electric vehicle examined in a new study from Anderson Economic Group, an automotive consultant in East Lansing, Mich. And those costs would likely be passed on to consumers, the study found.

“That kind of cost increase will lead directly — and I expect almost immediately — to a decline in sales of the models that have the biggest trade impacts,” Patrick Anderson, chief executive officer of Anderson Economic Group, said in an interview.

Tariffs of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico threaten to exacerbate an automotive affordability crisis that […]