Russia celebrates US foreign policy that now ‘coincides’ with Moscow’s worldview

This is like something out of an evil novel. Criminal Trump is dismantling the geopolitical balance that has prevailed in the world for 80 years. The United States is now partnering with the Russian dictator, against all the Western democracies. How can this be happening? In my opinion it is because Putin has something really nasty, something like a porn video of Trump in some embarassing sex situation, hanging over Trump’s head like a Sword of Damocles. I think it started when Trump was making trips to Russia and was trying to work out some kind of real estate deal, and on one of those trips the Russians filmed him with a Russian woman not his wife. The video must be so embarrassing that Trump cannot bear to have it be revealed, and since he only cares about himself he is only too willing to put the United States in alignment with Russia, Iran, Hungary, and North Korea, against NATO.

Trump has upended U.S. policy on Ukraine in recent weeks and sought a more conciliatory approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin on Sunday cheered the shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, saying the American view now “largely coincides” with Russia’s take on geopolitics.

Trump has upended U.S. policy on Ukraine in recent weeks and sought a more conciliatory approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin, echoing Moscow’s talking points and recently accusing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of obstructing efforts to resolve the conflict started by Putin’s unprovoked invasion. In contrast, former U.S. President Joe Biden led efforts to support Kyiv against the Russian forces attacking Ukraine.

“The new [U.S.] administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in a video published on Telegram.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, heaped praise on Trump, applauding the U.S. president’s “common sense” and the “lively, human character” of MAGA politics, even though Russia and the U.S. did not see […]