Linda McMahon, wrestling industry billionaire, confirmed as US education secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — US Senate confirmed Trump ally and ex-wrestling executive as chief of department president wants dismantled
The US Senate has confirmed Linda McMahon as the nation’s next education secretary, entrusting the former wrestling executive with a department marked for dismantling by Donald Trump.
The 76-year-old billionaire businesswoman and longtime Trump ally was approved 51-45, reflecting deep divisions over her qualifications and the administration’s education agenda. McMahon, who previously led the small business administration during Trump’s first term, now faces the paradoxical task of running an agency while simultaneously working toward its potential elimination.
McMahon’s ascension comes amid reports that Trump is preparing an executive order instructing her to slash the department’s operations to the legal minimum while pushing Congress for its complete closure. During the confirmation process, she explicitly endorsed this vision, saying in her opening statement that she “wholeheartedly” supports Trump’s mission to “return education to the states, where it belongs”.
Critics have questioned McMahon’s qualifications, pointing to her limited educational background – a one-year stint on Connecticut’s state board […]
What a farce! In fact, most everything in this administration is truly a farce and nobody has noticed that. Those that were confirmed for important positions—-unqualified, Tariffs? The worst kind of economics one can imagine! Stupid actually because AMERICANS will be getting higher and higher prices and then those countries will put tariffs on our products. No.223—thinking he actually knows what he’s doing! Nope! He’s so self-absorbed and everything is how it related to him and his ego. He will go down in history not only as the worst president but as the dumbest, most destructive, cruelest president in history. In retrospect, how stupid those who voted for him were because they have put America at risk in the world. We are the outliers now, not the beloved leader that most nations looked up to.