Linda McMahon, wrestling industry billionaire, confirmed as US education secretary

And the “king” Trump coup goes on. Another billionaire fascist has been appointed, this one to head the Department of Education. Linda McMahon has no experience in education, she comes out of the phony sport wrestling industry. So I predict we are going to see a major debasement of public education in the United States, and possibly the dissolution of the entire Department of Education. How bad is America’s already poor public education going to get? Did you know 40% of American public school students are only barely literate? What is going to be the option for parents? Why schools run for profit of course. Greed for profit under Trump is the nation’s first priority.

Linda McMahon conmfirmed Secretary of Education. Credit: ABACA / REX / Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, D.C. — US Senate confirmed Trump ally and ex-wrestling executive as chief of department president wants dismantled

The US Senate has confirmed Linda McMahon as the nation’s next education secretary, entrusting the former wrestling executive with a department marked for dismantling by Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old billionaire businesswoman and longtime Trump ally was approved 51-45, reflecting deep divisions over her qualifications and the administration’s education agenda. McMahon, who previously led the small business administration during Trump’s first term, now faces the paradoxical task of running an agency while simultaneously working toward its potential elimination.

McMahon’s ascension comes amid reports that Trump is preparing an executive order instructing her to slash the department’s operations to the legal minimum while pushing Congress for its complete closure. During the confirmation process, she explicitly endorsed this vision, saying in her opening statement that she “wholeheartedly” supports Trump’s mission to “return education to the states, where it belongs”.

Critics have questioned McMahon’s qualifications, pointing to her limited educational background – a one-year stint on Connecticut’s state board […]