What we know about Medicare ending telehealth coverage in April 2025

The Trump coup is explicitly designed to make you and your family less healthy. Of course, Trump and his Frankenstein Musk don’t say that, but what they are doing tells us everything we need to know. There is an enormous amount of misinformation on the social media platforms about telemedicine. But this report on Snopes, I think, can be trusted. I have also checked the Medicare government site but the information on that site is not as clear and as well presented, so I am using this.

Credit: Getty

In February 2025, a rumor spread that Medicare would stop covering telehealth services — which allow patients to access health care remotely using digital technology — as of April 1, 2025.

On Feb. 20, 2025, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, posted an image on X that said Medicare would “stop covering most telehealth services (phone and video visits)” from the beginning of April (archived). It also said people with a telehealth appointment after that date might be contacted to switch to an in-person appointment. At the time of this writing, the post had amassed 2.9 million views.

Khanna also posted a video to TikTok including the same image. In it, he told viewers: “Breaking news, the Trump administration just announced that Medicare will stop covering telehealth starting April 1. This is going to be devastating for so many seniors who are homebound or don’t live close to a doctor’s office.”

