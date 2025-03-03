What we know about Medicare ending telehealth coverage in April 2025

In February 2025, a rumor spread that Medicare would stop covering telehealth services — which allow patients to access health care remotely using digital technology — as of April 1, 2025.
On Feb. 20, 2025, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, posted an image on X that said Medicare would “stop covering most telehealth services (phone and video visits)” from the beginning of April (archived). It also said people with a telehealth appointment after that date might be contacted to switch to an in-person appointment. At the time of this writing, the post had amassed 2.9 million views.
Khanna also posted a video to TikTok including the same image. In it, he told viewers: “Breaking news, the Trump administration just announced that Medicare will stop covering telehealth starting April 1. This is going to be devastating for so many seniors who are homebound or don’t live close to a doctor’s office.”
This is a sad and short sighted policy. One of the few benefits of COVID was the fracturing of our office based culture. In medicine telehealth services have been life saving. There are studies backing that this can be a safe and effective use of services. Many years ago I was a skeptic of telemedicine. Having practices with these clinicians for over a decade, I can unequivocally state that these services are very productive with positive outcomes. To not leverage technology in this arena will drive up costs and limit patient choice. Like other decisions of this administration, I hope this one is reversed. Many areas experience an acute shortage of healthcare professionals. These areas are mostly poor and often in rural settings. There is no way to magically expand the supply of physicians, APNs and RNs unless we are changing both the structure to loosen licensure requirements, change immigration policy or both.