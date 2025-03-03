Some consumers are not spending money for today’s economic blackout. Here’s what to know.

The 28 February “Don’t Buy for 24 hours” boycott doesn’t seem to have amounted to much. What that tells me is that a large percentage of Americans don’t yet realize what is going in their country with the Trump coup. Very sad.

Many consumers nationwide plan to participate in a 24-hour economic blackout on Friday, which started after midnight, to protest what they call corporate greed, companies that have rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and President Donald Trump’s efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs since taking office.

During Friday’s one-day event, consumers participating in the boycott are encouraged not to spend any money anywhere for one day. If they have to spend, they are encouraged to buy from a local business.

It is difficult to gauge the economic impact of a one-day action with data. But one measure showed Amazon sales were up slightly instead of down.

The 24-hour economic blackout is one of several protests launched by consumer groups, which also includes specific boycotts against Target by national activists upset with the retailer for its retreat from DEI efforts.

What is the Feb. 28 consumer blackout?

The organizer of the boycott, John Schwarz, goes by TheOneCalledJai on Instagram. He previously told USA TODAY he started the “bold” idea because the time […]