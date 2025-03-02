Trump admin plans to ‘permanently cripple’ climate protections in single blow: report

The Trump coup, as one of its main goals, is eliminating any preparation for climate change, or encouraging transition out of the carbon energy era. I don’t think criminal Trump is smart enough to really understand what climate change is going to mean to the United States. Or, maybe, he just figures he will be dead by the time it is the overwhelming issue so he doesn’t care and just wants to help the carbon energy oligarchs who bought him his job.

U.S. Coal powered electric plant. Credit: Getty

President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Lee Zeldin, is reportedly pursuing plans that would wipe away most federal climate change rules with a single move.

According to Bloomberg, the EPA considered scrapping “its formal conclusion that greenhouse gases endanger the public, a move that would sweep away the legal foundation for regulations limiting planet-warming pollution from power plants, automobiles and oil wells.”

The EPA would rewrite the so-called endangerment finding at the heart of most climate change rules if Zeldin has his way, sources told Bloomberg.

Trump has frequently referred to the rules as the “green new scam,” but it was unclear if he had signed on to the plan.

“This is the holy grail of the climate agenda,” prominent climate change denier Marc Morano told the outlet. “If you want to permanently cripple the United States climate agenda you have to go at the heart of it. This is the heart of it: the endangerment finding.”

From building new power plants to eliminating incentives for electric vehicles, most climate change initiatives could quickly be reprioritized if Zeldin has his way.