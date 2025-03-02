The first quarter is on track for negative GDP growth, Atlanta Fed indicator says

- The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker of incoming data is indicating that gross domestic product is on pace to shrink by 1.5% for the first quarter.
- While the tracker is volatile through the quarter and typically becomes more reliable much later in the quarter, it does coincide with some other indicators showing a growth slowdown.
Early economic data for the first quarter of 2025 is pointing towards negative growth, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta measure.
The central bank’s GDPNow tracker of incoming metrics is indicating that gross domestic product is on pace to shrink by 1.5% for the January-through-March period, according to an update posted Friday morning.
Fresh indicators showed that consumers spent less than expected during the inclement January weather and exports were weak, which led to the downgrade. Prior to Friday’s consumer spending report, GDPNow had been indicating growth of 2.3% for the quarter.
I can’t imagine how bad the real slowdown is in the last few weeks. The Atlamta Feds calculations were for February 28, a full two months into the first quarter indicating growth would be negative 1.5% for the whole quarter when for the first part of the quarter it was bopping along at 2.9% to just dropping to 2.3% a few weeks ago. The last two weeks had to drag the whole quarter down into recessionary times.