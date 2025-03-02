Cuts to National Weather Service Leave Forecasters Reeling

The Trump coup is now destroying the National Weather Service, so your weather reports will deteriorate in accuracy. Criminal Trump is going to attempt to privatize the National Weather Service and let one of the oligarchs that bought him his job own the NWS and turn it into a profit-making system for themselves. All you Republican farmers, foresters, and fishermen, hope you love what’s coming, even as it destroys your livelihood.

Weather Service station Credit: DNYUZ

Twice a day for years, meteorologists in Kotzebue, Alaska, have launched weather balloons far into the sky to measure data like wind speed, humidity and temperature, and translated the information the balloons sent back into weather forecasts and models. It’s a ritual repeated at dozens of weather stations around the United States.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service, which for years has struggled with worker shortages around the country, announced that it had “indefinitely suspended” the launches from Kotzebue because of a lack of staffing.

Hours later, word of mass layoffs began to spread at the Weather Service and its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. More than 800 people were expected to lose their jobs, the latest cuts in the Trump administration’s sweeping efforts to reshape the federal work force. As they have elsewhere, the cuts appeared to have been focused on probationary employees who are easier to dismiss.

Though not entirely unexpected, the terminations were shocking to employees of the Weather Service, the government agency responsible for issuing […]