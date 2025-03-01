‘Shameful’: Trump Quietly Rips Up Biden Memo Restricting Arms Sales Based on Human Rights

The scumminess of the Trump coup is like nothing that has ever happened in the United States since its founding. It’s not just the authoritarianism, it is the vulgarity of this nouveau riche bully and the nastiness of the people with whom he chooses to surround himself. In just over a month he has destroyed the stature and respect the United States has enjoyed for the last 80 years.

Palestinians examine shrapnel from a rocket allegedly used by Israel in the attack to displaced Palestinian tents in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 9, 2024. Credit: Ashraf Amra / Anadolu / Getty

The decision tells the international community that “you can ignore American law with respect to the provision of humanitarian aid and the use of weapons provided by American taxpayers.”

A memorandum aimed at restricting arms sales to protect human rights, issued by former U.S. President Joe Biden last year amid intensifying outcry over his administration’s support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, ultimately did little to stop the U.S. from continuing to back a military operation in which there is abundant evidence of war crimes.

But advocates decried President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to repeal the document, National Security Memorandum-20 (NSM-20) as “shameful,” warning that it sends the message that “anything goes,” as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said.

Van Hollen proposed legislation last year that pushed Biden to introduce NSM-20, which required countries that receive military aid from the […]