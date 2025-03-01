Donald Trump Was Recruited by the KGB Under Codename ‘Krasnov’ Claims Former Soviet Spy Chief

A former senior Soviet KGB spy chief has claimed that Donald Trump was recruited as a spy by Russian intelligence as early as 38 years ago by his department, and given the codename ‘Krasnov’.
Russia’s ‘Committee for State Security’, abbreviated as KGB, was the main security agency of the Soviet Union between 1954 to 1991, responsible for internal security, foreign intelligence, counterintelligence and secret police functions.
In an extraordinary post on Facebook on 20 February, Alnur Mussayev – who used to run the successor to the Soviet-era KGB in Kazakhstan – claimed that he was personally aware of Trump’s recruitment by the agency in 1987.
The recruitment, he said, was undertaken by his own KGB department. One of the key roles of that department was to acquire intelligence through business leaders in Western countries.
“In 1987, I served in the 6th Directorate of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. The most important area of work of the 6th Directorate was the recruitment of businessmen from capitalist countries”, wrote Mussayev in a Russian language post on Facebook.
“It was that year that our Office recruited 40-year-old businessman from the United States, Donald Trump, under the pseudonym ‘Krasnov’”.
He later added: “In the activity of intelligence agencies, as in life, […]
While I would love to believe anything bad about No.2, this does sound like something off the charts. He was technically nobody in the 1980’s. Yes, he used Daddy’s money to renovate buildings and build hotels, etc. but he wasn’t building overseas then. Also, he was partying a lot. It’s just hard to believe and has he ever had a hotel built in Russia! No! And that was a long time ago. One would think he would not have anything to do with the Russians given that he did not get a hotel built there. On the other hand, he’s always looking for something to make him rich and given his ego, he was probably flattered by it. Now the question is—-so why did OUR government not realize that this guy had ties to the Russians and make a big deal of it? Then he would never have been elected in the first place!!! Definitely poor intelligence!!!
If you would like a fuller view of F45’s activities “American Kompromat” by Craig Unger. Many interesting and according to him, fact checked incidents that build a very solid picture of a Russian agent.
Remember in the 2016 election there was a lot of interaction with Russians and those affiliated but it was disputed as just election politics. Then after the win those questions were swept into the vast memory hole of our media driven lives. Now with the cult of the strong man strongly anchored in government even as his minions destroy it for fun and profit the only way out may be economic collapse to make enough wake up and demand change.