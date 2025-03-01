Bezos’ changes at ‘Washington Post’ lead to mass subscription cancellations — again

I have been a subscriber of The Washington Post for half a century, and back in the 1970s wrote and published several pieces in the Post. It was the prestige newspaper in Washington, D.C., then edited by Ben Bradlee. Steve Issacs, then the editor of the Sunday magazine, the Post used to publish, gave me virtually the whole issue one week to describe the natural childbirth of my daughter Katherine. (It was then a very rare form of childbirth.) It made me very sad about four months ago when oligarch Bezos, who had bought the Post, manipulated the editorial board to stop it from coming out for Harris as President and I felt I had no choice but to cancel my subscription. Now, as this report describes, hundreds of thousands of subscribers have done the same. Oligarchs for several years now have been buying the prestige newspapers in the United States, as well as the social media platforms, in order to support fascism, and delude Americans with misinformation, so they can take control of the government, as they have now done.

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, center, shown at the inauguration ceremony of President Trump at the U.S. Capitol in January. Credit: Getty

More than 75,000 digital subscribers to The Washington Post have cancelled since its owner, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced on Wednesday that he would radically overhaul the paper’s opinion pages to reflect libertarian priorities and to exclude opposing points of view.

Wednesday’s announcement led to the immediate resignation of Opinions Editor David Shipley. He had vainly sought to persuade Bezos to drop the plans, according to a person with direct knowledge. Shipley did not respond to requests for comment.

Bezos’ decision also prompted an outcry from longtime Post figures, including Associate Editor David Maraniss and former Executive Editor Marty Baron. Baron called the move “craven” and told Zeteo News that Bezos, whom he praised extensively in his 2023 memoir, was “basically fearful” of President Trump.

The number of cancellations comes from a person who asked for anonymity because of the fear of repercussions at the Post. The Washington Post Co. declined to comment on the figures, first reported here by NPR, citing its status […]