A Russian state media reporter gained entry to the Oval Office for Trump-Zelensky sit-down

You have undoubtedly heard of the unprecedented Zelensky, criminal Trump and his mini-me Vance meeting in the White House. What you may not know is that while the Associated Press and Reuters, the premiere journalist networks in the country were barred from entering the Oval Office, Russian state propaganda network TASS was admitted. A White House official then lied about it, of course, as if anyone can get into a meeting between two Presidents in the Oval Office without being authorized. Putin is ecstatic about the meeting’s outcome, and the video of shouting between Zelensky and the petty tyrant that now runs the United States will be prominently featured on Russian television. What this meeting made clear is that “king” Trump has now aligned America with Putin’s Russia, and against Ukraine and NATO. There has never been anything like this in the history of the United States. You may not believe it but we are now aligned with the fascist oligarch states and against the democracies.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

Credit: Brian Snyder/Reuters

A member of Russia’s state-owned news agency gained access to the Oval Office on Friday to cover President Trump’s sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – even as the AP and Reuters were barred from the high-level meeting. The White House said the journalist was not authorized to be in the press pool.

A correspondent for TASS, a Russian state media organization, was among a group of hand-picked pool reporters present in the Oval Office for the leaders’ meeting, which is part of the US’ efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The testy Trump-Zelensky sit-down may yield a signed deal that would exchange US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources for security guarantees.

Though the group of pool reporters in the Oval Office was hand picked, the White House has denied the TASS staffer was permitted entry.

“TASS was not on the approved list of media for today’s pool,” a White House official told CNN in a statement. “As soon as it came to […]