Several Republicans push impeachment bids against judges who’ve stood in Trump’s way

Republican members of Congress have recognized that the main block to the Trumpian coup is judges. So what are they doing? They are now trying to impeach those judges, as this report describes. If you are a Republican voter you voted to end the American democratic republic and replace it with a dictator ruled christofascist oligarchy, and you should be ashamed of yourself.

To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump’s maximalist tactics and scorched-earth agenda have generated a series of lawsuits, many of which have fared rather well in the lower courts. It’s also sparked a renewed discussion on the right about impeaching jurists who’ve dared to rule in ways that displease the White House.

For example, Elon Musk, the president’s biggest campaign donor, has already called for a “wave of judicial impeachments, not just one.” (This came after the billionaire demanded the immediate impeachment of a specific district court judge.) Asked recently about the statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters, “That’s not going to happen now.” She quickly added, however, “We’re going to look at everything.”

Some on Capitol Hill are apparently taking this quite seriously.

We recently discussed chatter among far-right members of Congress about possible articles of impeachment against judges, as the conservative Washington Times reported, some are following through on the scuttlebutt.

Rep. Eli Crane is making good […]