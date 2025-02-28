Several Republicans push impeachment bids against judges who’ve stood in Trump’s way

To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump’s maximalist tactics and scorched-earth agenda have generated a series of lawsuits, many of which have fared rather well in the lower courts. It’s also sparked a renewed discussion on the right about impeaching jurists who’ve dared to rule in ways that displease the White House.
For example, Elon Musk, the president’s biggest campaign donor, has already called for a “wave of judicial impeachments, not just one.” (This came after the billionaire demanded the immediate impeachment of a specific district court judge.) Asked recently about the statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters, “That’s not going to happen now.” She quickly added, however, “We’re going to look at everything.”
Some on Capitol Hill are apparently taking this quite seriously.
We recently discussed chatter among far-right members of Congress about possible articles of impeachment against judges, as the conservative Washington Times reported, some are following through on the scuttlebutt.
Rep. Eli Crane is making good […]
This is the down side of having an elected judiciary. The problem is that most media are so degraded that the public is unaware of the individuals they are voting for and the positions they have taken. This media environment has fostered a situation which permits exploitation of the information vacuum by bad actors. The best solution is support of local media. The light of coverage will banish the bad actors back into darkness.
Wow! Wouldn’t it be great if DEMOCRATIC representatives did the same thing. The difference is that their attempts at impeachment of judges is based on a true democracy—not sycophantic following of a despot with selfish concerns in mind. The six on the Supreme Court are clearly voting either politically or religiously, not constitutionally! Clearly, that should be grounds for impeachment—-not to mention the financial reward that three of them have enjoyed without reporting them over the years! How sad that America has devolved to this kind of governing and law. And it’s okay that there is no ethical oversight of SCOTUS?
If anybody should be IMPEACHED, it should be TRUMP!