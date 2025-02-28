Republicans and Elon Musk Are Also Causing a Constitutional Crisis in the States

It isn’t getting much national. media attention but I want my readers to know that the Republicans in service to “king” Trump are trying to dismantle American democracy, not only at the federal level but at the state level as well. The Great Schism Trend I have been telling you about for years is now reaching a pitch where we are now culturally and legally two countries in a single nation. The only thing that I can see that may stop this schism is that Trump is so incompetent, and his Goebbels, Musk, so crude and ignorant as to how a democratic government is supposed to operate, that Americans even in Republican controlled states may rise up in resistance. Let me remind you again: BUY NOTHING TODAY whether online or in person.

On February 20, a dark money group funded by Elon Musk began running ads attacking progressive judge Susan Crawford, who is running in a Wisconsin Supreme Court election in April that will decide the balance of power on the court. Another super-PAC created by Musk has spent $2 million on voter turnout efforts in support of conservative candidate Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general who was appointed to a judgeship in suburban Milwaukee by former Republican Governor Scott Walker. Collectively, groups tied to Musk have already spent more than $4.2 million on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race—a clear sign that his plans for oligarchy extend well beyond Washington.

“I’ve been tracking these races for many years,” says Douglas Keith, senior counsel in the Judiciary Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “I’ve never seen this much interest in a state supreme court election coming directly from the White House.”

“In North Carolina, there has been a multi-year, hyper focused effort among political actors in the state to gain and keep control over the state supreme […]