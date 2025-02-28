Republicans and Elon Musk Are Also Causing a Constitutional Crisis in the States

On February 20, a dark money group funded by Elon Musk began running ads attacking progressive judge Susan Crawford, who is running in a Wisconsin Supreme Court election in April that will decide the balance of power on the court. Another super-PAC created by Musk has spent $2 million on voter turnout efforts in support of conservative candidate Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general who was appointed to a judgeship in suburban Milwaukee by former Republican Governor Scott Walker. Collectively, groups tied to Musk have already spent more than $4.2 million on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race—a clear sign that his plans for oligarchy extend well beyond Washington.
“I’ve been tracking these races for many years,” says Douglas Keith, senior counsel in the Judiciary Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “I’ve never seen this much interest in a state supreme court election coming directly from the White House.”
All of this stems from Citizens United! One day we will wake up and realize that this is deleterious to democracy and has given such power to oligarchs who only have their own interests at heart! One day, and hopefully in the next two elections, Americans will wake up to the fact that their lives have been seriously harmed by this fascist government and will throw out SCOTUS judges who decide either politically or religiously rather than constitutionally, and that most Republicans in both houses are part of the destruction of our democracy because they are more concerned about being elected (with the money from these oligarchs) rather than what is good for democracy. Time to wake up, America!!! You are the least of the concerns of this administration!!! Their concern is primarily POWER!!!