‘Not equipped’: Analyst warns the press is sleepwalking through MAGA autocracy

I have been appalled and disheartened by the prevailing trend of professional media. Aspiring dictator Trump and his fellow christofascists are trying to manipulate media in a number of ways. But the press is not properly reporting this, or what the implications of destroying a free ethical press means to the U.S.

People attend a protest march against U.S. President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park in New York City, U.S., February 22, 2025. Credit: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

The American press is “not equipped” to cover a true authoritarian strongman presidency like President Donald Trump is creating, warned Huffington Post senior White House correspondent S.V. Dáte in a dire analysis Wednesday.

“The Washington, D.C., press corps, used to playing small ball for small exclusives, has been suddenly thrust into a presidential administration that appears hell-bent on transforming our constitutional republic into something entirely different,” wrote Dáte. “For decades, the coin of the realm in political journalism was access. Who you knew determined what you knew, and especially what ‘inside’ information the people you knew were willing to give you.”

That kind of reporting can often lead to big scoops in a political environment where politicians play by the rules and care about norms and democracy. But it’s wholly inadequate for the beast the free press, and the American people at large, now face, he […]