House Republicans are betting big on pain

The Republican Congress members in subservience to the uber-rich who bought them their seats, and in submission to aspiring dictator Trump, is trashing the U.S. economy. I am sure you have seen some of the video clips of townhall meetings in which the Republicans are booed and challenged. We are going from an economy that was the envy of the world as Biden’s administration ended to an economy that, I think, is headed into a recession with high unemployment, high prices — as a result of Trump’s tariffs — degraded health care, elder care, child care, and debased education. And here is the thing that MUST be remembered. A small majority of Americans voted for this. They were told in Project 2025 and Trump campaign speeches what was going to happen, and they didn’t listen.

Aspiring dictator Trump

The budget framework House Republicans approved on Tuesday sets the stage for a massive number of cuts to federal programs, many of which directly help their voters. It’s a bold decision for a party whose members were already facing pushback from angry constituents at raucous town halls in safely red congressional districts. The decision to muscle through the bill — regardless of the resulting hardships — shows congressional Republicans are willing to roll the dice on their supporters’ pain not becoming a political problem for them.

It was no small feat that Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., managed to get his fractious caucus to all back a single bill that smashes together most of the Trump administration’s legislative agenda.

The budget blueprint lays the groundwork for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade, while also boosting spending on immigration enforcement and the military by $100 billion. In an entirely lopsided tradeoff, Republicans are also aiming for $2 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade, with a major chunk coming from the […]