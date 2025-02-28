House Republicans are betting big on pain

The budget framework House Republicans approved on Tuesday sets the stage for a massive number of cuts to federal programs, many of which directly help their voters. It’s a bold decision for a party whose members were already facing pushback from angry constituents at raucous town halls in safely red congressional districts. The decision to muscle through the bill — regardless of the resulting hardships — shows congressional Republicans are willing to roll the dice on their supporters’ pain not becoming a political problem for them.
It was no small feat that Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., managed to get his fractious caucus to all back a single bill that smashes together most of the Trump administration’s legislative agenda.
The budget blueprint lays the groundwork for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade, while also boosting spending on immigration enforcement and the military by $100 billion. In an entirely lopsided tradeoff, Republicans are also aiming for $2 trillion in spending cuts over the next decade, with a major chunk coming from the […]
The reaction of citizens in Republican controlled states will be interesting. It will tell us a great deal about the direction of the country. Should protests by Republicans toward Republicans become prominent it would continue the push toward realignment, as those corporate Republicans will be challenged by populist Republicans pushing for democracy. As paradoxical as this may sound, this process may leading to a more representative government. We still need structural change, but this would represent a peaceful process to obtain the will of the voter, if the process s allowed by the elites.
Speaker Johnson has become just like liar No.2! He stated that those protests with Republican representatives and senators were done by Democrats!!! Can you imagine? He’s blaming them for the yelling at meetings!!! Honestly, what we are learning is that Republicans are learning to lie as well as No.2! No such things happened in any of those meeting with constituents. It is finally Republican voters who realize they made a huge mistake voting for all these Republicans whose main effort is to make their donors happy, even at the cost of democracy! Shame on Johnson and shame on those representatives who now are cancelling any meetings with constituents because they have no spines!!! Clearly, their job was to represent their voters and instead are appeasing their donors and the heck with their constituents and the country. They have no concern about democracy, apparently. How sad that this country has gone down the drain with lying No.2 and his ultra-rich cohorts!!!!!