The White House is now deciding who can cover the president, reversing decades of precedent

Like all fascist authoritarians criminal Trump makes no effort to hide the fact that he wants to control the media, and what it reports about him, and his administration. As you may have heard the Associated Press has been banned from the White House because they won’t call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. But that is just the beginning. Watch as Trump attempts to censor and control any media that says negative things — that is tells the truth — about him personally. Hitler did the same, Mussolini did it, Stalin did it, and Putin has done it. I think it is important that Americans get clear in their minds that what is going on is a coup to make the United States a christofascist authoritarian pseudo-democracy designed to make Trump a “king” and serve the interests of oligarchs.

The White House is stripping the White House Correspondents’ Association of its role in managing the White House Press Pool, taking control of deciding who will be a part of the small rotating group of journalists and photographers who accompany the president.

The press pool includes rotating representatives from television, print, radio, wire services and still photography outlets that travel with the president on Air Force One and in other small settings like the Oval Office or Roosevelt Room. They communicate information back to their counterparts at other outlets through what’s known as pool reports disseminated by email.

Since the 1950s, the independent WHCA, made up of representatives from hundreds of different outelts, has managed who is part of the rotation (in coordination with the White House). That now will change, Leavitt said.

“For decades, a group of DC-based journalists, the White House Correspondents Association, has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions of the president of the United States in these most intimate spaces. Not anymore,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Leavitt added, “Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the […]