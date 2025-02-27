Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, February 27th, 2025

The White House is now deciding who can cover the president, reversing decades of precedent

Author:     Hadas Gold
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     Tue February 25, 2025 | 4:41 PM EST
 Link: The White House is now deciding who can cover the president, reversing decades of precedent
Stephan:  

Like all fascist authoritarians criminal Trump makes no effort to hide the fact that he wants to control the media, and what it reports about him, and his administration. As you may have heard the Associated Press has been banned from the White House because they won’t call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. But that is just the beginning. Watch as Trump attempts to censor and control any media that says negative things — that is tells the truth — about him personally. Hitler did the same, Mussolini did it, Stalin did it, and Putin has done it. I think it is important that Americans get clear in their minds that what is going on is a coup to make the United States a christofascist authoritarian pseudo-democracy designed to make Trump a “king” and serve the interests of oligarchs.

The White House is stripping the White House Correspondents’ Association of its role in managing the White House Press Pool, taking control of deciding who will be a part of the small rotating group of journalists and photographers who accompany the president.

The press pool includes rotating representatives from television, print, radio, wire services and still photography outlets that travel with the president on Air Force One and in other small settings like the Oval Office or Roosevelt Room. They communicate information back to their counterparts at other outlets through what’s known as pool reports disseminated by email.

Since the 1950s, the independent WHCA, made up of representatives from hundreds of different outelts, has managed who is part of the rotation (in coordination with the White House). That now will change, Leavitt said.

“For decades, a group of DC-based journalists, the White House Correspondents Association, has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions of the president of the United States in these most intimate spaces. Not anymore,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Leavitt added, “Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 6:18 am

    This is excellent news! For far too long the White House press pool have been nothing more than stenographers to power showing little critical thinking, being unquestioning of official narrative, and jockeying for access to get the poop ( err…scoop), that administration officials dish out often on “background” and unattributed. My hope is that this type of action will cause the press to engage in skeptical independent thought. If this occurs you will see a revolution in coverage which will go beyond the factually isolated, non-historical, coverage which passes for journalism in this country. A true journalistic endeavor will provide context and a historical background to allow the reader to understand what they are hearing and seeing. This cannot occur in 30 second sound bites. Get historical context, and you start thinking outside the box. It is radical indeed.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *