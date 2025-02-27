RFK Jr. targets childhood psychiatric drugs; doctors push back

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made psychiatric medications a focus of his review of the country’s childhood chronic disease crisis, claiming the drugs have been “insufficiently scrutinized” and are addictive.
Childhood psychiatrists insist the drugs, for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and depression, are nonaddictive and proven safe and say they are more concerned about young Americans unable to access psychiatric medications that could help.
Kennedy emphasized his skepticism of these medications during his Senate confirmation hearings.
“Fifteen percent of American youth are now on Adderall or some other ADHD medication. Even higher percentages are on SSRIs and benzos. We are not just overmedicating our children, we are overmedicating our entire population,” Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee.
The exact rate at which American youths are using ADHD medications is hard to ascertain. Kennedy may have been referring to the results of a Monitoring the Future (MTF) survey released in 2023 that found 15 percent of high school seniors reported […]
This is excellent news. We have known for decades that the children of the poor, especially those of color, and those kids on Medicaid are medicated and tranquilized at a much higher rate than white children and those with private insurance. It is past time to look at this disparity, because we, as a society, prefer to tranquilize the social determinants of health rather than examine the underlying causes of poverty, and the situational antecedents of depression and anxiety. The profession of Psychiatry has gone along with this for decades as well, demonstrating that they have lost their way. Examining these prescription patterns are activities we should have engaged in long ago to see if children really require medication or if other non-pharmaceutical interventions are more effective and appropriate.
We have to ignore EVERYTHING he says!!! He’s not a doctor, never has been one, knows nothing!!! And it is shameful that the GOP in the Senate put him and a number of others in positions where they are totally unqualified. Our nation will pay for this! Wait and see.