RFK Jr. targets childhood psychiatric drugs; doctors push back

And so it starts. The first child in a decade in the United States has just died of measles, and now Robert Kennedy, jr. is attacking psychiatric drugs used in the treatment of children. So if you have a child who is depressed, anxious, or hyperactive. Trump and the Republican Congress members are telling you, “tough… you need to understand your wellbeing and the wellbeing of your children does not matter to us. The only people that matter to us are the rich who buy our seats.”

Anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy, Jr. head of Health and Human Services Credit: Forbes

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made psychiatric medications a focus of his review of the country’s childhood chronic disease crisis, claiming the drugs have been “insufficiently scrutinized” and are addictive.

Childhood psychiatrists insist the drugs, for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and depression, are nonaddictive and proven safe and say they are more concerned about young Americans unable to access psychiatric medications that could help.

Kennedy emphasized his skepticism of these medications during his Senate confirmation hearings.

“Fifteen percent of American youth are now on Adderall or some other ADHD medication. Even higher percentages are on SSRIs and benzos. We are not just overmedicating our children, we are overmedicating our entire population,” Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee.

The exact rate at which American youths are using ADHD medications is hard to ascertain. Kennedy may have been referring to the results of a Monitoring the Future (MTF) survey released in 2023 that found 15 percent of high school seniors reported […]