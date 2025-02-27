How Medicaid and Medicare Cuts Will Hurt Everyone’s Health Care

By June I think we will not only be in a recession, we will also have millions of people — notably in Republican-controlled states – in chaos over their healthcare. I predict elder mortality, maternal mortality, and infant mortality will all increase. As I do this research day after day it is like watching a society wrecking crisis occur.

The Republican cost-cutting mantra these days is to slash and burn – and worry about the collateral damage to the American people later.

The House budget resolution that passed last night demands that the congressional committee that oversees Medicare and Medicaid cut $880 billion in spending over the next decade, an order that would require substantial cuts to the entitlement programs that more than 130 million Americans rely on for health care.

Already, the new administration has set its sights on cutting funding to health care, medical research and disease prevention by reducing or freezing funding for the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Affordable Care Act.

I’m a front-line health care worker in New York City, and like everyone else in this nation, I’m also a consumer of health care. The efforts by President Donald Trump and his cost-cutting czar Elon Musk to decimate our health care system will endanger all Americans’ lives in the name of ill-considered cutbacks. This is terrifying to me – and it should be to you too.

How Medicaid and Medicare Cuts Harm Hospitals

Many Americans may not recognize […]