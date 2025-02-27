The safety of the food you and your family eat has now been put in danger by “king” Trump. The Trump coup is putting every American in danger. Do I need to say more?

Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

The Trump administration’s effort to slash the size of the federal workforceopens in a new tab or window reached the FDA this weekend, as recently hired employees who review the safety of food ingredients, medical devices, and other products were fired.

Probationary employeesopens in a new tab or window across the FDA received notices Saturday evening that their jobs were being eliminated, according to three FDA staffers who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The total number of positions eliminated was not clear Sunday, but the firings appeared to focus on employees in the agency’s centers for food, medical devices, and tobacco products — which includes oversight of electronic cigarettes. It was not clear whether FDA employees who review drugs were exempted.

On Friday, some officials expected the HHS to fire 5,200 probationary employees across its agencies, according to an audio recording of an NIH department meeting. HHS oversees NIH, FDA, and the CDC, among other things.

People who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity […]