Trump’s funding freeze is wreaking havoc on climate science

This is what really holds long-term consequences for not only Americans but global humanity. Criminal Trump’s, Musk led, defunding of climate science research. Without this research, we will neither understand nor be prepared for what I believe will be a civilization-altering crisis within 15 years. It will largely be based on what climate change, as a result of human greed and stupidity, and Trump’s defunding of science, is going to do to the matrix of life on Earth.

Scientists studying the retreat of glaciers, research Trump has defunded. Credit: Sean Gallup / Getty

Gabriel Filippelli got the form letter from the U.S. State Department on a Monday morning two and a half weeks ago. Since October, Filippelli has been teaching students and faculty in Pakistan how to use air quality devices to monitor air pollution exacerbated by rising temperatures — a consequence of climate change. The letter from the State Department, which had awarded the $300,000 underpinning the collaboration, said the funding was suspended, effective immediately. The project, it said, “no longer effectuates the priorities of the agency.”

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, his administration has sought to pause, eliminate, and claw back federal funding for research across the federal government.

Filippelli, the executive director of the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University, is a poster boy for the on-the-ground effects of these new policies. The review of one of his research proposals at the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, the federal agency that funds and executes medical research, is delayed. Another proposal and four […]