Trump approval rating holds steady at 44%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Trump voters seem psychologically unable to reconsider their adoration and loyalty to criminal Trump, even as he announces scheme after scheme to destroy the quality of their lives. I did not understand how it was possible for Hitler to destroy democracy and impose authoritarian control over Germany in 1933, but watching the docile Republican sheep continue to support someone who is actively working to hurt their wellbeing I do now.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating held steady over the past week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday that found 44% of respondents approved of his performance over his first month in office.

The survey found that Americans’ attitudes toward Trump were essentially unchanged as he fired tens of thousands of federal workers and upended the U.S. approach to the Ukraine-Russia war.

The poll found 50% disapproved of the job he was doing, down from 51% last week, a change well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Public approval of Trump’s job performance so far has remained higher than it was for most of his 2017-2021 first term in office and higher than his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, enjoyed during his four-year term.

The poll of 1,029 U.S. adults, conducted online Friday through Sunday, also found that 50% of respondents supported Trump’s approach on immigration, up from 47% last week. Another 42% said they did not support his immigration policy.

Americans’ views on other top issues were relatively unchanged. Some 41% said they approved of Trump’s management of the economy and 34% […]