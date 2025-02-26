Trump allies circulate mass deportation plan calling for ‘processing camps’ and a private citizen ‘army’

A group of prominent military contractors, including former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, has pitched the Trump White House on a proposal to carry out mass deportations through a network of “processing camps” on military bases, a private fleet of 100 planes, and a “small army” of private citizens empowered to make arrests.
The blueprint — laid out in a 26-page document President Donald Trump’s advisers received before the inauguration — carries an estimated price tag of $25 billion and recommends a range of aggressive tactics to rapidly deport 12 million people before the 2026 midterms, including some that would likely face legal and operational challenges, according to a copy obtained by POLITICO.
The group, which includes some former immigration officials, is led by Prince, who has close ties to Trump, and Bill Mathews, the former chief operating officer of Blackwater, the military contractor known for its role in providing security, training and logistical support to U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan during the war on terror.
The emergence of the proposal, marked “unsolicited,” is indicative of the major hurdles the administration faces as it struggles to find the resources to fulfill Trump’s ambitious deportation agenda. The administration’s desire to make good on that
It’s always interesting to read articles such as this. Eric Prince of Blackwater leading part of the effort, huh? I’m amazed when people wonder about these things seeing no connection between what we do overseas and how that comes back to bite us here in mainland USA. Blackwater was accused of multiple human rights violations during their stint in Iraq. What did the American political class do? Well one, we rewarded Blackwater handsomely, and two we imprisoned for years the journalist, Julian Assange, who reported on the empire’s war crimes. Do ‘ya think that the journalism community got the message? You bet they did. Subtle governmental censorship, but censorship just the same in criminalizing journalism. The road to Trump runs through Democratic and Republican administrations alike. Don’t like the results? Then you have to change the structure. Think outside the box.
You are right Mr. Eddie, and I am afraid the Republicans do not know how bad electing Trump will affect are standing in the world, as well as our immediate termination of our Democracy!