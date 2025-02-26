Donald Trump Has Launched a War Against the Working Class

As Trump’s fascist oligarch coup moves into its second month I confess I am surprised that Trump voters don’t yet seem to fully realize how severely Trump is going to damage the quality of their personal life, and the lives of their family. I keep seeing interviews with Trump voters, particularly White men, who just don’t seem capable of comprehending what is happening and continue to support Trump.

Protesters gather at a rally organized by the American Federation of Government Employees against the “Department of Government Efficiency” purges and resignation offers made to the federal civilian workforce, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 11, 2025.

Credit: Allison Robbert / AFP / Getty

The Trump administration has wasted no time attacking worker rights and bestowing even more power to employers through a barrage of anti-worker executive orders since Trump’s second term began.

Within his first two weeks in office, Trump rapidly targeted LGBTQIA+ workers and undid civil rights protections. He fired two Democratic commissioners on the five-person Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). He terminated Chair Charlotte Burrows, whose term was supposed to last until July 2028, and Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels, whose term was supposed to last until July 2026. He also fired EEOC General Counsel Karla Gilbride, whose four-year term wasn’t supposed to end until 2027.

These moves leave only the commission without a quorum, which means that the organization taxed with enforcing federal laws against job discrimination is effectively powerless.

The 60-year executive […]