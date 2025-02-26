Donald Trump Has Launched a War Against the Working Class

The Trump administration has wasted no time attacking worker rights and bestowing even more power to employers through a barrage of anti-worker executive orders since Trump’s second term began.
Within his first two weeks in office, Trump rapidly targeted LGBTQIA+ workers and undid civil rights protections. He fired two Democratic commissioners on the five-person Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). He terminated Chair Charlotte Burrows, whose term was supposed to last until July 2028, and Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels, whose term was supposed to last until July 2026. He also fired EEOC General Counsel Karla Gilbride, whose four-year term wasn’t supposed to end until 2027.
These moves leave only the commission without a quorum, which means that the organization taxed with enforcing federal laws against job discrimination is effectively powerless.
The 60-year executive […]
It will be interesting to see how this plays out and how the Democratic party responds. Are the Democrats ready to forcefully back unionization and workers rights against the continued exploitation committed by their donor base? I doubt it. The Democrats have a multi-decade track record of speaking about workers and voicing support for them, followed by stabbing them in the back once in power. I’m sure that some Democratic party strategists are asking themselves “Will the scam work for one more election cycle?” Think outside the box.
Those who voted for Trump generally watch Fox News. In this way, they have no idea of what really is going on and knowledge of all the lies No.2 has produced. So more than likely, they are unaware of all the recent things that he has done that will made their lives less happy, less wealthy, less safe, etc. He has done absolutely nothing to see that corporations lower their food prices or other items. Right now it looks like he is going to devastate Medicaid, which a huge number of MAGAS actually need! Wait until they realize how much medical will then cost them! His plan to do away with the De[t. of Education may then result in scholarships to those who need them to get into college may be gone!!! His whole focus is getting rid of Federal workers, the sooner, the better, and thereby lower costs to the government in salaries, health care, etc. That money saved is planned to give those ultra-rich TAX CUTS!!! Do you believe that? Tax cuts, like they really need it!!! So one day when they are finally realizing how terrible their lives have become, they may actually realize that it’s Dems who care for the middle and lower classes, certainly not No.2 and his rich sycophants!!! But that will be too late for them. Maybe they will realize that a vote for a Democrat could actually see their lives get better in so many ways.