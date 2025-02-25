U.S. opposes Ukraine territorial integrity in UN vote

UN members backed a resolution supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity Monday in the face of staunch opposition from Washington which pushed its own language that declined to blame Russia for the war or mention Kyiv’s borders.
As U.S. President Donald Trump stakes out a new position on the Ukraine war, a European-backed text marking the conflict’s third anniversary won93 votes for and 18 votes against, with 65 abstentions.
Washington sided with Moscow, as well as Russian allies Belarus, North Korea and Sudan, to vote against.
The text — which won far less support compared to previous resolution on the war — strongly criticizes Russia, and emphasizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.
Washington drafted a rival resolution amid an intensifying feud between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had called the U.S. text “a step in the right direction” amid a sudden thaw between Russia and the US under Trump.
But Washington’s ally France put forward amendments to the U.S. text telling the General […]
The most telling aspect of the UN vote is not just that the US aligned itself with Russia, it also aligned itself with China, and Iran! If that doesn’t tell American the direction that No.2 has chosen to take, I don’t know what does!!! He is so undemocratic, cruel, evil, vicious, and actually anti-American unless we coalesce around HIM. Than ain’t DEMOCRACY!!!!
The old news story of Himself being recruited by the KGB/FSB back in 1987 is being proven true as over the last weeks more and more American domestic and foreign policies align almost completely with Russian propaganda and intentions. Putin and friends must be amazed and constantly entertained by the destruction of their arrogant enemy by their plant who has a very enthusiastic fan base. So easy as Muskrat destroys the government from the inside while Himself destroys it from without.