Tuesday, February 25th, 2025

U.S. opposes Ukraine territorial integrity in UN vote

Author:     Gregory Walton/ Amélie Bottollier-Depois
Source:     Agence France-Presses (France) | Raw Story
Publication Date:     February 24, 2025 | 1:40PM ET
The Trump coup has now defined itself in a way that has stunned not just me but all the democracies of the world. The United States has aligned itself with dictator-ruled Russia rather than a Russia-invaded democracy, Ukraine. I don’t believe any geopolitically sophisticated American would have believed this would ever be possible. But the United States is increasingly a pseudo-democracy, and this decision by “king” Trump to align with a dictatorship should alarm every American.

Ambassadors vote on a resolution to reaffirm Ukraine’s terroritorial integrity Credit: Charly Triballeau / AP

UN members backed a resolution supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity Monday in the face of staunch opposition from Washington which pushed its own language that declined to blame Russia for the war or mention Kyiv’s borders.

As U.S. President Donald Trump stakes out a new position on the Ukraine war, a European-backed text marking the conflict’s third anniversary won93 votes for and 18 votes against, with 65 abstentions.

Washington sided with Moscow, as well as Russian allies Belarus, North Korea and Sudan, to vote against.

The text — which won far less support compared to previous resolution on the war — strongly criticizes Russia, and emphasizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

Washington drafted a rival resolution amid an intensifying feud between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had called the U.S. text “a step in the right direction” amid a sudden thaw between Russia and the US under Trump.

But Washington’s ally France put forward amendments to the U.S. text telling the General […]

2 Comments

  1. Terri Quint on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 7:17 am

    The most telling aspect of the UN vote is not just that the US aligned itself with Russia, it also aligned itself with China, and Iran! If that doesn’t tell American the direction that No.2 has chosen to take, I don’t know what does!!! He is so undemocratic, cruel, evil, vicious, and actually anti-American unless we coalesce around HIM. Than ain’t DEMOCRACY!!!!

  2. Will on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:54 am

    The old news story of Himself being recruited by the KGB/FSB back in 1987 is being proven true as over the last weeks more and more American domestic and foreign policies align almost completely with Russian propaganda and intentions. Putin and friends must be amazed and constantly entertained by the destruction of their arrogant enemy by their plant who has a very enthusiastic fan base. So easy as Muskrat destroys the government from the inside while Himself destroys it from without.

