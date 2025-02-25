U.S. opposes Ukraine territorial integrity in UN vote

The Trump coup has now defined itself in a way that has stunned not just me but all the democracies of the world. The United States has aligned itself with dictator-ruled Russia rather than a Russia-invaded democracy, Ukraine. I don’t believe any geopolitically sophisticated American would have believed this would ever be possible. But the United States is increasingly a pseudo-democracy, and this decision by “king” Trump to align with a dictatorship should alarm every American.

Ambassadors vote on a resolution to reaffirm Ukraine’s terroritorial integrity Credit: Charly Triballeau / AP

UN members backed a resolution supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity Monday in the face of staunch opposition from Washington which pushed its own language that declined to blame Russia for the war or mention Kyiv’s borders.

As U.S. President Donald Trump stakes out a new position on the Ukraine war, a European-backed text marking the conflict’s third anniversary won93 votes for and 18 votes against, with 65 abstentions.

Washington sided with Moscow, as well as Russian allies Belarus, North Korea and Sudan, to vote against.

The text — which won far less support compared to previous resolution on the war — strongly criticizes Russia, and emphasizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

Washington drafted a rival resolution amid an intensifying feud between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had called the U.S. text “a step in the right direction” amid a sudden thaw between Russia and the US under Trump.

But Washington’s ally France put forward amendments to the U.S. text telling the General […]