Trump Backs House GOP Bill Slashing $1 Trillion From Medicaid and Food Stamps

I was just told today by the office of one of my physicians that telemedicine, doing a video meeting with a physician, will no longer be covered by Medicare. That, for me, is a big deal. I live on an island and going to a medical appointment on the mainland when all that is involved is a conversation, is an all-day operation for a 20-minute meeting that could have been done on ZOOM or an app like that. It is going to be a big deal for millions of other Americans as well; those who live in a rural area and your specialist is 50 miles away in a town or city. But this is just the beginning of the degrading of American healthcare, and childcare so the Republicans can further cut the already absurdly low taxes of the uber-rich.

Steam rises from a vent in view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Kent Nishimura / Getty

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump endorsed a House Republican budget plan that would impose hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, a healthcare program jointly funded by federal and state money, which helps provide coverage for Americans with lower incomes, including pregnant women, children and people with disabilities, among others..

Trump endorsed the plan over another Senate proposal, which sought to pass much of his legislative agenda through two separate bills. Trump, who had previously said either plan was fine with him, said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that the House plan was better, in his mind, because it puts most everything he wants into “one big beautiful bill.”

“[T]he House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” Trump wrote in his post.

The bill Trump has endorsed would make over $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program […]