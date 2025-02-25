The Housing Loophole That Lets Wealthy Investors Raise Rents on Poor Tenants

An SR reader, who describes herself as a “retired teacher” wrote to tell me she was just notified her rent in an apartment building that was sold by its owner to an investment group will be going up 25%, and she is not sure she can afford it. That prompted me to do some research to see what is going on with rents for rental houses and apartments. This is what I found. Once again it is a tale of greed.

Photo illustration by ProPublica. Source image: Travelwild / Getty

As the U.S. struggles with a housing shortage, investors continue to exploit a gap in an affordable housing law to raise rents on 115,000 apartments. Congress has repeatedly failed to act.

Four and a half years ago, a newly formed corporate entity purchased a low-income housing complex with 264 apartments in Phoenix. The property had received more than $4 million in federal tax credits and, in exchange, was supposed to remain affordable for decades.

The company then used a legal loophole that stripped the affordability protections from the apartments. The maneuver appears to have been lucrative for the company, which bought the property for under $20 million and flipped it two years later for $63 million. Today, advertised rents there have gone up by around 50%.

Similar stories have been playing out across the country for years, as developers and real estate investors take advantage of an obscure section of the tax code known as the “qualified contract” provision. It allows owners of low-income rental properties that have received generous tax credits to raise […]