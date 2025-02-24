Trump Executive Order Would Defund Schools That Require Covid Vaccines

Texas is experiencing the first measles outbreak in something like 50 years. Most pediatricians have never seen multiple cases of measles. And why is it happening? Because anti-vaxxer parents did not get their kids vaccinated for measles and mumps. If one actually reads the medical research on vaccines, it is very clear that you want your children to get them. “king” Trump doesn’t seem to be capable of understanding that and has appointed an anti-vaxxer, Robert Kennedy, Jr. to oversee healthcare in the United States. Now, through Executive Order, he is defunding federal aid to schools that require Covid vaccination. Because Trump is not smart enough to understand science he is defunding all levels of science where he and his Goebbels, Elon Musk, can do it by fiat. They are degrading American science and social wellbeing as fast as they can.

Five-year-old Madelyn Mirzaian is comforted by her mother, Dr. Christine Mirzaian, after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles on November 3, 2021.Credit: Al Seib: Los Angeles Times / Getty

Amid fears of what U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term will mean for global health and public education, the Republican on Friday signed an executive order to defund schools that require Covid-19 vaccination for students.

Trump’s order bars federal funding “from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a Covid-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The order, first reported by Breitbart News, also directs the secretaries of education and health and human services (HHS) to develop a plan “to end coercive Covid-19 vaccine mandates, including a report on noncompliant entities and a process for preventing federal funds from supporting educational entities that impose […]