Trump administration shuts down national database documenting police misconduct

As part of his coup “king” Trump needs to be able to utilize the police for his deportation schemes and to suppress any demonstrations against his coup. So he has changed the laws in such a way that no documentation occurs of police misconduct. Here is a report of what he has done. It is getting very little media coverage but is going to have major national implications endangering the lives of thousands of men, women, and children. Just wait, you’ll see it happen.

The database was created so law enforcement agencies across the US would be aware of any misconducted charges against potential hires.

Credit: Baltimore Police / X / Reuters

Donald Trump’s second presidential administration shut down a national database that tracked misconduct by federal police, a resource that policing reform advocates hailed as essential to prevent officers with misconduct records from being able to move undetected between agencies.

The National Law Enforcement Accountability Database (NLEAD), which stored police records documenting misconduct, is now unavailable, the Washington Post first reported.

The US justice department also confirmed the database’s elimination in a statement issued online.

“User agencies can no longer query or add data to the NLEAD,” the statement read. “The US Department of Justice is decommissioning the NLEAD in accordance with federal standards.”

A weblink that hosted the database is no longer active.

The police misconduct database, the first of its kind, was not publicly available. Law enforcement agencies could use the NLEAD to check if an officer applying for a law enforcement position had committed misconduct, such as excessive force.

Several experts celebrated the NLEAD when […]