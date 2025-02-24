Trump admin to use military sites for immigrant detention, starting with Fort Bliss

In a further mirroring of Hitler’s takeover of German democracy and his creation of concentration camps, Trump’s takeover of American democracy is now planning to create American concentration camps at military bases both within the United States and outside the country at Guantanamo, Cuba. Tens of thousands of undocumented men, women, and child immigrants will be detained in these camps.

EL PASO, TEXAS — According to an article published by The New York Times, the Trump administration is advancing plans to detain undocumented immigrants at military sites across the United States.

In the article, The New York Times stated that this would significantly expand efforts to use wartime resources for mass deportations.

According to three officials familiar with the plan, a deportation hub is being developed at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, which could hold up to 10,000 undocumented immigrants during deportation proceedings.

According to the article, Fort Bliss is intended to serve as a model for additional detention facilities on military sites nationwide, from Utah to areas near Niagara Falls.

This would address a shortfall of space at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, the officials said in the article.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as the plan is still in its early stages and not finalized, according to The New York Times article.

The proposal would mean a major escalation in the militarization of immigration enforcement, aligning with President Trump’s campaign promise of mass deportations.

The […]