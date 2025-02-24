Here Are All of Trump’s Major Moves to Dismantle Climate Action

Every climate research paper I see in any journal screams out a warning of what is coming as a result of climate change and sea rise, or droughts, and how urgently important it is that we end the carbon energy era. “king” Trump is not smart enough or ethical enough to prepare the United States for what is coming.

The most accurate projective map I can find showing the submergence of coastal areas of North and Central America as the result

of climate change and sea rise.

During his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump implemented a slew of actions and executive orders that stand to have wide-reaching impacts on climate policies.

During Trump’s first term, the administration put climate on the back burner—rolling back more than 125 environmental rules and policies. When former-President Joe Biden took office, he led the U.S. forward on climate action, signing the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest federal climate change investment in American history.

Now, the Trump Administration stands to dismantle much of the momentum it has inherited—curbing progress to reduce fossil fuel emissions, the largest contributor to climate change, just as the world surpassed 1.5°C of warming in 2024—the hottest year on record.

Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law’s “Climate Backtracker,” has logged more than 45 efforts to scale back or eliminate federal climate mitigation and adaptation measures since the administration took office at the end of January—ranging from boosting fossil-fuel production to […]